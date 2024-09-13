See The New MARTA Bus Honoring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

MARTA has introduced a special bus paying tribute to late Civil Rights leader and transit advocate, Congressman John Lewis. The bus, part of a series honoring Atlanta Civil Rights icons, was revealed at College Park Station on September 12, in conjunction with a nonpartisan voter registration drive.

Congressman Lewis, a key figure in the Civil Rights movement and one of the original Freedom Riders, fought for the desegregation of the interstate bus system. A long-time supporter of MARTA, Lewis highlighted the importance of public transportation in Atlanta’s growth. “MARTA is a shining example of what can be done. We wouldn’t be the capital of the American South if we hadn’t had MARTA,” he once said.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said, “MARTA history is Black history,” as part of a yearlong celebration recognizing Black leaders’ contributions.

The event coincided with MARTA’s support of National Voter Registration Day, and additional voter registration drives will be held on September 17 at seven MARTA rail stations.

The series of buses also includes tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, and Juanita Jones Abernathy, with more planned for other prominent Civil Rights leaders.