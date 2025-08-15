A school bus crash involving two SUVs and a bus stopped traffic near Marietta Friday morning. Drivers faced delays and worry at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street.

Cobb County School Officials confirmed the bus was a Cobb County bus.

“Earlier today, a school bus was involved in an accident when another vehicle ran a red light and struck the bus. Thankfully, no students were injured. Student safety remains our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and first responders,” a district spokesperson said.



📍 What We Know:

Cobb County police say no injuries were reported.

Police say the Jeep driver was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal. No arrests were made.

Georgia DOT cameras captured the scene, and responders cleared the intersection.

🧭 The Latest from Authorities:

According to Cobb County police, the school bus crash happened around the Marietta city limits at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street.

Georgia DOT cameras show the Jeep on its side near the bus, with another SUV stopped in the intersection.