A school bus crash involving two SUVs and a bus stopped traffic near Marietta Friday morning. Drivers faced delays and worry at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street.
Cobb County School Officials confirmed the bus was a Cobb County bus.
“Earlier today, a school bus was involved in an accident when another vehicle ran a red light and struck the bus. Thankfully, no students were injured. Student safety remains our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and first responders,” a district spokesperson said.
📍 What We Know:
- Cobb County police say no injuries were reported.
- Police say the Jeep driver was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal. No arrests were made.
- Georgia DOT cameras captured the scene, and responders cleared the intersection.
🧭 The Latest from Authorities:
- According to Cobb County police, the school bus crash happened around the Marietta city limits at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street.
- Georgia DOT cameras show the Jeep on its side near the bus, with another SUV stopped in the intersection.