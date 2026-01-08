A school bus and two other vehicles crashed Wednesday afternoon on Covington Highway in DeKalb County, according to police and district officials.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County Police responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Covington Highway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Decatur City school district confirmed the bus was involved in a collision with at least two other vehicles. No one was injured.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

What’s Still Unknown:

How the collision occurred

Whether any citations will be issued