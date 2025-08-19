Savannah is rolling out a new, year-round Pothole Patrol to fix rough roads faster. A new truck arrives in October, and a naming contest for kids kicks off now.

🛣️ What It Means For You: Expect quicker pothole fixes, smoother rides, and fewer surprise bumps. Crews will rotate across every district each month to cut wait times.

🧰 What’s Happening: City Council approved a new pothole patcher truck and is keeping the old one to double capacity. The city and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System are inviting K–8 students to name the new truck.

Key dates: Student name ideas due by 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at savannahga.gov/potholepatrol. Truck delivery in October. Pothole Patrol launches this fall.

🔎 Between The Lines: Utility-related road cuts have surged with growth, making streets rougher even as pothole numbers hold steady. The city says it has reworked its approach to speed up both kinds of repairs.

⏱️ Catch Up Quick: City crews fixed 992 potholes and 790 utility-related road cuts so far in 2024. Potholes are road failures. Utility cuts come from work under the street.

🧭 How It Will Work: After the new gear arrives, Street Maintenance will run Pothole Patrol on a rotating monthly schedule to cover the whole city all year. The plan cycles through every council district and zone. January: District 1 (East), February: District 6 (West), March: District 3 (North), April: District 5 (West), May: District 2 (North), June: District 4 (South), July: District 1 (West), August: District 6 (East), September: District 3 (South), October: District 5 (East), November: District 2 (South), December: District 4 (North).

🌆 The Big Picture: Growth is reshaping Savannah’s streets. More development means more utility cuts and more wear. A standing patrol, with two trucks and a set route, aims to keep pace so daily drives are safer and smoother.

📎 The Sources: City of Savannah.