A Roswell man died Sunday evening after his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car on Ebenezer Road in Cobb County.

What’s Happening: Nicholas Karantonis, 33, was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson southbound on Ebenezer Road at around 6:24 p.m. when his motorcycle drifted into the northbound lane. He lost control, and the bike slid into an oncoming Honda Accord. The crash happened in front of 3055 Ebenezer Road.

What’s Important: Karantonis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The three people in the Honda were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

How This Affects Real People: Thomas Coe, 82, of Marietta, was driving the Honda. His passengers were Cheryl Coe, 81, and Scott Coe, 49, both also of Marietta.

The Path Forward: The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit, which investigates serious traffic crashes, is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987 and reference case number 26-013469.