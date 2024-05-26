Road Closure Set for Tuesday on Westside Parkway for Accident Investigation

🚧 The Gist: On Tuesday, May 28, the northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a scene investigation related to a fatal accident on May 14.
What’s Happening:
- Closure Details:
- Date: Tuesday, May 28
- Time: 9 AM – 11 AM
- Location: Northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road
- Reason: Scene investigation of the May 14 fatal accident
- Traffic Impact:
- Northbound Lanes: Closed
- Southbound Lanes: Open
Between the Lines:
- Fatal Accident Background:
- The accident occurred on May 14, 2024, resulting in a fatality.
- Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause.
Catch Up Quick:
- Recent Developments:
- This closure follows the fatal accident that took place on May 14.
- Investigators need to analyze the scene to gather crucial evidence.
