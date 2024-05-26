Road Closure Set for Tuesday on Westside Parkway for Accident Investigation

🚧 The Gist: On Tuesday, May 28, the northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a scene investigation related to a fatal accident on May 14.

What’s Happening:

Closure Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Tuesday, May 28 Time: 9 AM – 11 AM

9 AM – 11 AM Location: Northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road

Northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road Reason: Scene investigation of the May 14 fatal accident

Scene investigation of the May 14 fatal accident Traffic Impact:

Northbound Lanes: Closed

Closed Southbound Lanes: Open

