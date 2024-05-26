Road Closure Set for Tuesday on Westside Parkway for Accident Investigation

May 26, 2024
1 min read
🚧 The Gist: On Tuesday, May 28, the northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a scene investigation related to a fatal accident on May 14.

What’s Happening:

  • Closure Details:
  • Date: Tuesday, May 28
  • Time: 9 AM – 11 AM
  • Location: Northbound lanes of Westside Parkway between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road
  • Reason: Scene investigation of the May 14 fatal accident
  • Traffic Impact:
  • Northbound Lanes: Closed
  • Southbound Lanes: Open

Between the Lines:

  • Fatal Accident Background:
  • The accident occurred on May 14, 2024, resulting in a fatality.
  • Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause.

Catch Up Quick:

  • Recent Developments:
  • This closure follows the fatal accident that took place on May 14.
  • Investigators need to analyze the scene to gather crucial evidence.

