What’s Happening: A stretch of Peach Orchard Road from the 2700 block to Interstate 520 in Richmond County is without power because of a bad breaker at a Georgia Power substation on Lumpkin Road, according to local officials. Georgia Power crews are on scene and say they hope to have power restored by 5 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies are helping with traffic control in the area and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can.

What’s Important: If you drive through this part of Peach Orchard Road, expect traffic delays, dark signals, and deputies in the roadway. Officials say drivers who must be in the area should slow down, pay close attention, and watch for officers in the road.

Traffic And Safety: Deputies and other officers are directing traffic by hand because signals and lights may be out. Drivers who can use another route are being urged to do so until repairs are made and power is restored.