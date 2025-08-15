Heads up if you drive Piedmont Road near Lenox. Starting Friday night, lanes will shift and narrow so crews can work. Expect fewer open lanes and slower trips for the next three months.

🚗 What It Means For You: Southbound Piedmont Road between Lenox Road and Peachtree Road will shift left and drop to two lanes. Northbound will also be two lanes. Leave early, expect delays, and watch for workers and cones.

🛠️ What’s Happening: Georgia Department of Transportation crews are moving traffic to the left on southbound Piedmont so they can work in the right lane. This starts 9 p.m. Friday, August 15, and could last about 90 days.

Signs will warn you before the shift. The work zone runs between Lenox Road Northeast and Peachtree Road Northeast.

🔎 Between The Lines: This is part of a bigger fix on Piedmont Road. When it’s done, you should see an extra travel lane each way, new bike lanes, and safer crosswalks.

🧭 The Big Picture: Buckhead traffic is tough. This $11.6 million project aims to move cars better and make room for bikes and walkers. The full job wraps up in late 2026, so expect on-and-off work zones until then.

📱 Plan Your Drive: Slow down in the work zone. Buckle up. Put the phone down. For live traffic updates, use 511, 511ga.org, or the 511GA app.

🗂️ The Sources: Georgia Department of Transportation.