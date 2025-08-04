A man was hit and killed by a semi-truck late Sunday night while walking on I-75 near Bass Road. The crash shut down part of the highway..

🚓 What’s Happening:

Deputies say they got a call about a man walking in the lanes of traffic just before midnight. When they arrived, the man had already been hit by an 18-wheeler.

The driver told police the man walked into the lane and may have been struck.

The victim, 39-year-old Thomas Lucree, was found in a ditch and pronounced dead at the scene.

🔎 Between the Lines:

Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.