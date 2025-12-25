A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being struck by a DeKalb County Police patrol vehicle on the I-75 express lanes in Cobb County.

What’s Happening: A pedestrian was walking on the I-75 Northwest Corridor when they entered the travel lane and were hit by a marked DeKalb County Police patrol vehicle, according to the Cobb County Police Department. An off-duty officer was driving the 2019 black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV north in the right lane of the I-75 express lanes.

What’s Important: The pedestrian entered the travel lane for unknown reasons, according to Cobb County Police. The pedestrian was thrown to the right shoulder after being hit, and the patrol vehicle pulled over to the left shoulder.

The Timeline: The crash happened Tuesday night.

What Happens Next: Cobb County Police have not yet notified the pedestrian’s next of kin. Anyone with information can contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.