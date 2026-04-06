Listen to this post

A stretch of Hardscrabble Road in Roswell is closed to most drivers this week while the city resurfaces the pavement.

What’s Happening: The section between Woodstock Road and King Road is blocked to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, April 10. The city scheduled the work during Fulton County Schools Spring Break.

What’s Important: Workers directing traffic are stationed along the road to allow residents and emergency vehicles through during closure hours. Both ends of the affected stretch are blocked to general traffic.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers heading to the Roswell Corners shopping center, which includes a Target, cannot enter from Hardscrabble Road during closure hours. The shopping center remains reachable from Woodstock Road and Mountain Park Road.

The Path Forward: The road reopens to all traffic after 6 p.m. each day and is scheduled to fully reopen after April 10.