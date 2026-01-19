Listen to this post

An overturned truck blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at Ocean Highway in Bryan County.

What’s Happening: A crash at mile marker 87 shut down all northbound lanes on I-95 at Ocean Highway. Emergency crews responded to the scene where at least one large truck overturned across multiple lanes.

What’s Confirmed: The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash blocked all northbound lanes. The estimated clearance time is 5:30 p.m. Multiple emergency vehicles and personnel are on scene.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers on northbound I-95 in Bryan County face complete blockage and must use alternate routes or expect significant delays until the roadway reopens.

The Path Forward: Crews are working to clear the overturned vehicle and debris from the roadway. Once the scene is cleared and any necessary road repairs are completed, normal traffic flow should resume on this section of I-95, though the crash may create residual delays during the evening commute.