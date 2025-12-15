Drivers in Monroe County are being told to avoid part of Collier Road after a crash involving a tractor-trailer shut the road down.

What’s Happening: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Collier Road near the Ten 8 Company is closed because an 18-wheeler overturned.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

What’s Important: Anyone who normally travels through this area should expect delays and find another route until the road is reopened.

What Authorities Are Saying: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid the area and thanked the public for their patience.