A stalled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-75/85 northbound just past 10th and 14th streets in Fulton County, according to 511 Georgia.
The blockage is at mile marker 249.6. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
The lane is expected to reopen by 10:30 this morning.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.