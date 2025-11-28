No one has died on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period, a stark contrast to last year when 14 people lost their lives over the holiday. The numbers are as of 6 a.m. Friday.

What’s Happening: Troopers recorded 110 crashes with 56 people injured, but no fatalities.

By the Numbers: State troopers issued 135 DUI citations, 124 distracted driving tickets, and 181 seatbelt violations during the holiday period. Ten crashes involved drivers under the influence. Four crashes involved commercial vehicles.

The Big Picture: Last year’s Thanksgiving travel period was deadly for Georgia, with 14 people killed in crashes across the state. This year’s zero-fatality count through Friday morning represents a significant change, though the holiday weekend continues through Sunday.

The Source: Georgia Department of Public Safety.