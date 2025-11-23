A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a car turned in front of them on Willis Foreman Road Sunday morning.
What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at Willis Foreman Road and Ulm Road around 10:37 a.m. The motorcyclist was heading west when a car turning left from the eastbound lane struck them.
What’s Important: The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies believe the car driver caused the crash by turning into the motorcycle’s path.
What’s Next: The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.
The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.