A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a car turned in front of them on Willis Foreman Road Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at Willis Foreman Road and Ulm Road around 10:37 a.m. The motorcyclist was heading west when a car turning left from the eastbound lane struck them.

What’s Important: The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies believe the car driver caused the crash by turning into the motorcycle’s path.

What’s Next: The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.