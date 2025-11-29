What’s Happening: Police responded to the crash at 957 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Medical workers pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

What’s Important: A 48-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion was heading north and stopped to turn left into a driveway when the motorcycle, traveling south, hit her car. She stayed at the scene and was not seriously hurt.

What’s Next: The Accident Investigations Unit is working to determine what happened. The investigation continues.

The Sources: Atlanta Police Department.