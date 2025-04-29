Motorcycle Rider Killed in Early Morning Crash in Macon

Share

A deadly crash on Hawkinsville Road in Macon Tuesday morning left a Warner Robins man dead and sent another man to the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m., north of the Allen Road intersection.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Avalanche was leaving a gas station and turning left onto Hawkinsville Road. At the same time, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Hawkinsville Road. The two vehicles collided.

The Avalanche was driven by a 42-year-old man from Macon. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where medical staff say he is in stable condition.

The motorcycle was driven by a 40-year-old man from Warner Robins. Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

All lanes of Hawkinsville Road between Houston Road and Allen Road were closed for a short time while deputies investigated. The road has since reopened.

What We Don’t Know: The sheriff’s office has not said what caused the crash or whether any charges will be filed. The name of the man who died has not been released.

In Context: Motorcycle crashes can be especially deadly. According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services, motorcyclists are at higher risk of serious injury or death in traffic collisions compared to people in cars or trucks.

Take Action: Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for a Fatality Investigator.