Mother’s Day Crash on I-75 at Georgia-Tennessee Line: What We Know

A devastating multi-vehicle pileup on Mother’s Day evening created chaos on I-75 right at the Georgia-Tennessee Line, forcing emergency responders to perform multiple rescues and causing significant traffic disruptions that continued into the night.

What We Know: The crash occurred Sunday at approximately 5:20 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the 1.2-mile marker. The collision involved six passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, with two vehicles catching fire.

Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and immediately began lifesaving efforts, including multiple extrications of trapped victims. By 6:45 p.m., all patients had been transported from the scene to local medical facilities.

By The Numbers: The crash involved seven total vehicles – six passenger cars and one tractor-trailer. Emergency crews were on scene for at least 90 minutes before all victims were transported.

In Context: The Mother’s Day holiday typically sees increased traffic volume as families travel to and from celebrations. The I-75 corridor through East Ridge is a major artery connecting Tennessee with Georgia, handling heavy traffic flow between Chattanooga and Atlanta.