MARTA will undergo a sweeping redesign of its bus network, aiming to triple access to frequent service and improve equity across the Atlanta region. The NextGen Bus Network, set to launch in late 2025, will streamline routes, expand on-demand options, and prioritize communities historically underserved by transit.

Key Improvements

The overhaul addresses long-standing challenges in Atlanta’s transit system. When implemented, the network will:

Expand frequent service from 5 corridors to 17, reducing wait times for thousands of riders.

Add 12 on-demand zones for flexible transit in lower-density areas, accessible via app.

Simplify routes from 113 to 81, making the system easier to navigate.

Increase accessibility to 74,000 more people and 76,400 additional jobs within a 15-minute walk of frequent service.

“This is a major step toward a more equitable and rider-focused transit system,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA’s General Manager and CEO. “The NextGen Bus Network is built from the voices of the people we serve.”

Community-Driven Redesign

The plan follows four years of public engagement, including 60 meetings and 15,000 survey responses. Feedback prioritized equity, particularly for low-income and minority residents. Key outcomes include:

6% increase in overall population served.

11% rise in minority residents near transit.

22% more jobs accessible within 60 minutes.

Next Steps

MARTA will begin final preparations immediately, with infrastructure upgrades and rider education campaigns planned ahead of the 2025 launch. For details, visit martanextgenbusnetwork.com.

