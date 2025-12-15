A Marietta man died Saturday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at a major Acworth intersection, according to Cobb County police.

What’s Happening: Cobb County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 9:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stilesboro Road and Mack Dobbs Road in Acworth.

Police said a green Toyota Camry, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Acworth, was traveling east on Stilesboro Road and attempted to turn left onto Mack Dobbs Road. At the same time, a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Stilesboro Road.

What’s Important: Police say the car entered the motorcycle’s path, causing a collision that threw the rider from the motorcycle. The rider, 34-year-old Tyler Key of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After the crash, police said Key came to rest in the intersection while the motorcycle slid into the eastbound lanes of Stilesboro Road. The Toyota Camry came to rest on its side in the intersection.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

The Investigation: The crash remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department’s Specialized Traffic Enforcement Program unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. The case number is 25-083274.