Georgia drivers face nearly three years of overnight traffic shifts and delays on a busy stretch of I-75. The work starts this summer and runs through nine counties in Georgia.

🚧 Why It Matters: Your commute could take longer if you drive I-75 between Henry and Dooly counties. The overnight work happens when many shift workers and travelers are on the road.

🔧 What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Transportation will replace overhead signs along 150 miles of I-75. Workers will pace traffic and shift lanes to safely install and remove the large sign structures.

The project covers both north and southbound lanes from Dooly County to Henry County

Work happens overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting July 24, 2025

Nine counties will see traffic impacts – Henry, Spalding, Lamar, Monroe, Bibb, Crawford, Peach, Houston, and Dooly. The project covers both north and south lanes of I-75 from Dooly County’s State Route 215 to Henry County’s Bill Gardner Parkway.

⏰ Timeline Alert: The project runs until summer 2027, meaning drivers will deal with these disruptions for nearly three years. Weather and other issues could push back the timeline even more.

