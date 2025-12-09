A major crash involving multiple vehicles and semi-trucks has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 95 near the Florida border.

What’s Happening: All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near the 1-mile marker in Camden County. The closure involves multiple vehicles and semi-trucks, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Important: The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for the next few hours. Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area completely.

The Timeline: The crash was reported Tuesday morning. Officials expect the closure to last several more hours.