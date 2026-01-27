Listen to this post

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-95 northbound near the Georgia-Florida state line Tuesday, prompting Florida law enforcement to close highway exits approaching the scene.

What’s happening: The Kingsland Police Department issued an accident alert for the crash on I-95 northbound near the state line. Florida officers are working to shut down the highway at exits before the state line.

What’s important: The highway closure is causing traffic delays on I-95 northbound. Drivers are being detoured to Highway 17, Scrubby Bluff, and Highway 40.

The path forward: Kingsland Police said updates on roadway closures will be posted to their Facebook page as the situation develops. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries and when the highway will reopen remain unknown.