A crash has shut down two right lanes on I-75 South near State Route 155 in Henry County, causing significant delays for morning commuters.
🚧 Why It Matters: The incident impacts a major Atlanta corridor, affecting thousands of drivers during rush hour. Delays could ripple through surrounding routes as traffic diverts.
🚗 What’s Happening:
- The crash occurred before mile marker 216.7, with cleanup expected until 10 a.m.
- Drivers are urged to use caution or seek alternate routes. Real-time updates: 511 Georgia.
🌉 The Big Picture: I-75 is a critical artery for commercial and commuter traffic in metro Atlanta. Lane closures during peak hours often lead to extended backups and economic impacts.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.