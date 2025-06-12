A crash has shut down two right lanes on I-75 South near State Route 155 in Henry County, causing significant delays for morning commuters.

🚧 Why It Matters: The incident impacts a major Atlanta corridor, affecting thousands of drivers during rush hour. Delays could ripple through surrounding routes as traffic diverts.

🚗 What’s Happening:

The crash occurred before mile marker 216.7, with cleanup expected until 10 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution or seek alternate routes. Real-time updates: 511 Georgia.

🌉 The Big Picture: I-75 is a critical artery for commercial and commuter traffic in metro Atlanta. Lane closures during peak hours often lead to extended backups and economic impacts.