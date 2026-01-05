What’s Happening: An overturned semi-truck at Exit 165 (37th Street Connector) has closed all eastbound lanes of I-16. The incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. today, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

What’s Important: The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by emergency medical services. As of 10:25 a.m., the eastbound lanes remained closed while crews worked at the scene.

The Impact: Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes while emergency crews and cleanup teams work to clear the accident scene.