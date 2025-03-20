Head-On Crash Claims Life of Macon Man and Leaves 9-Year-Old Among Critically Injured

A predawn collision on Mercer University Drive Thursday morning left one man dead and three others fighting for their lives after two vehicles slammed into each other near a busy Macon intersection.

What We Know: The violent crash killed 37-year-old Javaughn Raheen Hackney when his Hyundai Elantra collided head-on with a Dodge Durango at 5:09 a.m. on March 20, 2025, near Grosso Avenue in Bibb County. Hackney died from his injuries after being rushed to Atrium Navicent Health. Two passengers in Hackney’s car – a 29-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy – suffered critical injuries but remain in stable condition. The 51-year-old man driving the Durango also sustained critical injuries. Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley confirmed that Hackney’s family has been notified of his death.

What We Don’t Know: Investigators haven’t revealed what caused the vehicles to collide head-on. It remains unclear if speed, distracted driving, road conditions, or visibility issues in the early morning hours contributed to the crash. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the names of the other people involved or specified the relationship between Hackney and his passengers. Details about where the vehicles were traveling to or from also remain unknown.

Take Action: Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about the events leading up to it should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator. Drivers should use extra caution during early morning hours when visibility is often reduced, especially on busy thoroughfares like Mercer University Drive. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this deadly collision.