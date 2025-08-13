A bridge replacement. A major intersection overhaul. And millions of dollars in new road projects. Gwinnett County is pressing ahead with a slate of transportation upgrades meant to keep cars moving and commuters sane.

🚧 What’s Happening: At its August 5 meeting, Gwinnett’s Board of Commissioners approved a series of transportation improvements. Among them:

Stanley Road at Winder Highway : This project ties into the state’s long-term plan to convert State Route 316 into a freeway. It will shift Stanley Road and add turn lanes. ER Snell Contractor, Inc. landed the $5.1 million construction contract.

: This project ties into the state’s long-term plan to convert State Route 316 into a freeway. It will shift Stanley Road and add turn lanes. ER Snell Contractor, Inc. landed the $5.1 million construction contract. Drowning Creek Road : The county is replacing a 1964-era bridge with a new span designed and built by Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC.

: The county is replacing a 1964-era bridge with a new span designed and built by Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC. Steve Reynolds Boulevard: Big changes coming here. Think: a third through lane, new turn lanes in all directions, and updated traffic signals. Azimuth Contractors, LLC will handle the $1 million job.

💡 Between the Lines: Funding for all these projects comes from Gwinnett’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax—2017 for Stanley Road, 2023 for the others. That means residents are paying for them directly at the cash register.

📎 The Sources:

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners (Aug. 5, 2025 meeting)

Georgia Department of Transportation

ER Snell Contractor, Inc.

Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC

Azimuth Contractors, LLC

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.