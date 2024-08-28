Georgia State Troopers Will Be Out in Full Force For Labor Day Weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches, thousands of Georgians are expected to take to the roads, marking the unofficial end of summer. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers that Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division Officers will be out in full force, conducting high visibility patrols to ensure motorists’ safety.

Why It Matters: The increased traffic over the holiday weekend presents heightened risks. Last year, during the Labor Day holiday period, Georgia State Patrol investigated 552 crashes, which resulted in 26 fatalities across the state, including nine deaths directly tied to 15 fatality crashes. Additionally, 379 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. With AAA projecting a 9% increase in travel this year, the potential for accidents is higher.

The Details: The 78-hour holiday travel period begins Friday, August 30, at 6 p.m. and ends on Monday, September 2, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, The Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division will focus on seatbelt compliance, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving—behaviors that significantly contribute to road accidents.

Travel Tips:

To help ensure a safe journey, the Department of Public Safety offers several travel tips:

Observe Speed Limits: Exceeding speed limits reduces reaction time and increases the likelihood of crashes.

Exceeding speed limits reduces reaction time and increases the likelihood of crashes. Follow Traffic Laws: Obey all signals and signs to avoid potentially serious accidents.

Obey all signals and signs to avoid potentially serious accidents. Avoid Impairment: Use a designated driver or alternative transportation if you’ve been drinking.

Use a designated driver or alternative transportation if you’ve been drinking. Seatbelt Use: Ensure that all passengers, especially young children, are properly restrained.

Ensure that all passengers, especially young children, are properly restrained. Minimize Distractions: The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving.

Best Times to Travel: To avoid the worst of the traffic, drivers are advised to plan their trips around peak travel times. For those departing on Friday, August 30, the best time to leave is before noon or after 7 p.m. On Saturday, August 31, traveling after noon is recommended. For the return trip, leaving before noon on Sunday, September 1, and before 10 a.m. on Monday, September 2, can help avoid the heaviest traffic.

What’s Next: Throughout the holiday weekend, the Department of Public Safety will provide updates on traffic conditions via X, formerly known as Twitter. Georgians are encouraged to stay informed and make safe driving decisions to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and pleasant holiday weekend.

