A private lender that sells small business loans has declared Alpharetta’s 30005 ZIP code the best place in Georgia to start a business in 2026.

What’s happening: OnDeck, a company that makes loans to small businesses, ranked nearly 10,000 ZIP codes across the country using 13 metrics, including business growth, business density, average revenue, local tax rates, and broadband access. The result: a state-by-state list of the best ZIP codes for entrepreneurs.

The top 10 in Georgia:

30005 — Alpharetta (Fulton County)

30606 — Athens (Clarke County)

31406 — Savannah area (Chatham County)

31322 — Savannah area (Chatham County)

30308 — Midtown Atlanta (Fulton County)

30720 — Dalton (Whitfield County)

30328 — Sandy Springs (Fulton County)

30458 — Statesboro (Bulloch County)

31516 — Blackshear (Pierce County)

30605 — Athens (Clarke County)

What this means for you: If you’re trying to figure out where to plant your business flag in Georgia, this list gives you something to chew on — though OnDeck did not release the full scoring breakdown or all 13 metrics behind the rankings.

The path forward: The complete study is available on OnDeck’s website. The company has not made its underlying data or full methodology public.