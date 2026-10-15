Two teenagers were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a dump truck at a Cobb County intersection. The crash sent both vehicles off the road.

What happened: Around 2:15 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a green Kia K5 westbound on Roberts Boulevard and turned left onto Vaughn Road. A white Peterbilt dump truck heading east on Roberts Boulevard hit the right side of the Kia at that intersection. Both vehicles ended up partially in a wooded area and on the sidewalk along Roberts Boulevard.

The injuries: The 17-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital with visible injuries. His 16-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 64-year-old dump truck driver was not hurt.

The investigation: Cobb County police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26-066675.