Two teenagers were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a dump truck at a Cobb County intersection. The crash sent both vehicles off the road.
What happened: Around 2:15 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a green Kia K5 westbound on Roberts Boulevard and turned left onto Vaughn Road. A white Peterbilt dump truck heading east on Roberts Boulevard hit the right side of the Kia at that intersection. Both vehicles ended up partially in a wooded area and on the sidewalk along Roberts Boulevard.
The injuries: The 17-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital with visible injuries. His 16-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 64-year-old dump truck driver was not hurt.
The investigation: Cobb County police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26-066675.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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