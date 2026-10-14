ATLANTA — A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound at the Georgia 400 interchange in Atlanta, authorities said. The rider was decapitated in the collision.
What We Know: The crash happened about 2:14 a.m. Wednesday at the I-85 southbound interchange with Georgia 400, one of the busiest highway junctions in the city. The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incident under case number 262862017.
Confirmed Information: The rider, a male whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, lost control of a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle and struck a concrete wall on the right shoulder of the highway, according to Atlanta police. Officers found him unresponsive when they arrived. Emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene. He was decapitated in the crash.
The collision forced the closure of all southbound lanes on I-85 at Georgia 400 for several hours overnight. Georgia 400 at Sidney Marcus Boulevard was also closed during that period while investigators worked the scene.
Unconfirmed Information: Witnesses who described the scene on social media characterized it as tragic and horrific. Atlanta police had not released additional details about what may have caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle.
Speculation: The information in this section is unconfirmed community speculation, not established fact. These claims are included because they are circulating publicly around the developing story. They have not been confirmed by authorities or independently verified by this newsroom.
Social media users reacting to news of the crash speculated about the speed of the motorcycle and whether other vehicles may have been involved. Atlanta police have characterized the crash as a single-vehicle accident, and no other vehicles were mentioned in the department’s preliminary report.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Canton Italian restaurant fails health inspection with a 50
- Georgia Supreme Court rules Chatham County's fire fee was an illegal tax
- Georgia Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in MARTA train shooting
- Four kids hurt in deadly coaster ride at Six Flags were not seriously injured
- Gwinnett school administrator named one of Georgia's 50 Most Influential Latinos