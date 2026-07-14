He was arrested on the spot.

What he’s charged with: The driver faces charges of reckless driving, speeding, and driving without a license on his person. In Georgia, reckless driving is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

By the numbers: At 104 mph, a vehicle covers roughly 153 feet every second — about half a football field. The posted limit on that stretch of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is 45 mph.

What’s next: The case will move through Duluth’s municipal court system. A reckless driving conviction in Georgia can also add points to a driver’s license and trigger a suspension.