DULUTH — Somebody had somewhere to be — badly. A 22-year-old man was pulled over Saturday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth after Duluth Police clocked him doing 104 mph in a 45 mph zone, more than doubling the speed limit on a road flanked by neighborhoods, pedestrians, and cyclists.
He was arrested on the spot.
What he’s charged with: The driver faces charges of reckless driving, speeding, and driving without a license on his person. In Georgia, reckless driving is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
By the numbers: At 104 mph, a vehicle covers roughly 153 feet every second — about half a football field. The posted limit on that stretch of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is 45 mph.
What’s next: The case will move through Duluth’s municipal court system. A reckless driving conviction in Georgia can also add points to a driver’s license and trigger a suspension.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.