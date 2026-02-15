Listen to this post

A Richmond County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a driver lost control and struck his patrol car while he was investigating an earlier accident on I-20.

What’s Happening: The deputy was sitting in his stationary patrol vehicle in the left breakdown lane of westbound I-20 near Washington Road around 2:30 p.m. when another vehicle hit the rear of his car. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

What’s Important: No other injuries were reported from the crash. Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

The Path Forward: The extent of the deputy’s injuries and what caused the second driver to lose control remain unclear. Georgia State Patrol will determine what led to the collision and whether charges will be filed.