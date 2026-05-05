A crash has been reported at the intersection of Eagle Drive and Bells Ferry Road, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to be careful in the area. A traffic map shows backups along Bells Ferry Road near where the crash happened.
The Path Forward: No details have been released about injuries, lane closures, or how long the intersection will be affected. Drivers nearby should plan for delays or find another route.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.