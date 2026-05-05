A crash has been reported at the intersection of Eagle Drive and Bells Ferry Road, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to be careful in the area. A traffic map shows backups along Bells Ferry Road near where the crash happened.

The Path Forward: No details have been released about injuries, lane closures, or how long the intersection will be affected. Drivers nearby should plan for delays or find another route.