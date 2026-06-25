FAYETTEVILLE — A crash Wednesday evening knocked out the traffic signal at one of Fayetteville’s main intersections. The light was back on and traffic was moving normally by 7:30 p.m.
What happened: A collision at N. Glynn Street and W. Lanier Avenue, where Georgia Highway 85 and Georgia Highway 54 meet, took out the traffic signal. Police asked drivers to find another way around while crews cleared the scene and restored power to the light.
What’s new: The signal was repaired and the intersection was back to normal by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.