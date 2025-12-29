A vehicle crash is disrupting traffic at two railroad crossings in Midville, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says. Drivers are being asked to steer clear and use other routes.

What’s Happening: According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle accident is affecting railroad crossings at;

Highway 56 South railroad crossing

South Railroad Street railroad crossing

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid these spots if they can, take alternate routes, and follow instructions from emergency workers on the scene. The agency says it will share more updates when new information is available.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in and around Midville who travel on Highway 56 South or South Railroad Street may face delays or need to change their usual route because of problems at the crossings.

The Timeline: The Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued the traffic advisory after the vehicle accident and said more details will be released as they are available.