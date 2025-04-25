Crash Blocks Two Lanes On Jonesboro Road In Henry County

Share

A crash early this morning blocked two of three lanes on Jonesboro Road eastbound at the I-75 Express lanes in Henry County. The crash happened near mile marker 221.3, just north of the I-75 interchange.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and a large truck and at least one passenger vehicle were involved. The crash caused significant delays for drivers heading through the area.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released information about injuries or the cause of the crash. It is not clear how many people were involved or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

By The Numbers:

2 of 3 lanes blocked

Crash location: Jonesboro Road eastbound at I-75 Express lanes, mile marker 221.3

Estimated clear time: 9:30 a.m.

In Context: Jonesboro Road is a major route for commuters in Henry County, especially during morning rush hour. Crashes in this area often lead to backups and delays.

Take Action: Drivers should avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes for a while after lanes reopen. For real-time updates, visit the Georgia 511 website.