A woman was killed at an apartment complex in northeast Forsyth County, and the two children inside the home were not hurt, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office is investigating the woman’s death as a domestic-related killing. A suspect is in custody.

What We Know: Investigators believe the killing came out of a domestic dispute between people who knew each other. The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the wider community.