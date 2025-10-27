A stretch of Lower Roswell Road in Cobb County will be closed for most of the day after a car crashed into a utility pole.

What’s Happening: The road between Pinehurst Lane and Cross Gate Drive is shut down while crews fix downed power lines. The closure will last at least 8 hours. The crash happened at about noon.

What’s Important: Drivers need to find another route. No one was hurt in the crash.

The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.