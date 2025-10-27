A stretch of Lower Roswell Road in Cobb County will be closed for most of the day after a car crashed into a utility pole.
What’s Happening: The road between Pinehurst Lane and Cross Gate Drive is shut down while crews fix downed power lines. The closure will last at least 8 hours. The crash happened at about noon.
What’s Important: Drivers need to find another route. No one was hurt in the crash.
The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.