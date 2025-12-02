A rollover crash at a busy Alpharetta intersection shut down traffic Monday afternoon, but everyone walked away unharmed.

What’s Happening: A vehicle flipped over at the intersection of Windward Parkway and Union Hill Road on December 1. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety closed the intersection while crews cleared the scene. All parties involved were out of their vehicles and uninjured, according to the department’s social media post.

What’s Important: The intersection reopened after emergency crews cleared the scene. No one was taken to the hospital.

The Big Picture: Rollover crashes often look more severe than they are, but this crash ended without injuries. The crash serves as a reminder of the importance of seatbelts, which played a role in protecting everyone involved.

The Sources: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Alpharetta Fire Department.