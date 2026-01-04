The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is targeting drivers going well above the speed limit with laser technology that precisely measures vehicle speeds.
What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office shared images of their LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) speed detection equipment showing multiple vehicles traveling between 91 and 106 mph.
- The speeds were captured during a recent nighttime enforcement operation
- The equipment displays both speed and distance measurements for each vehicle
What’s Important: The sheriff’s office emphasized they are conducting “High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement” specifically targeting super-speeders using laser technology that measures one vehicle at a time with pinpoint accuracy.
How This Affects Real People: Excessive speeding increases the risk of fatal crashes on local roads, turning minor driving errors into potentially deadly accidents.
The Equipment: LiDAR technology uses laser beams to measure vehicle speeds with greater precision than traditional radar. The device displays both the speed and the distance to the target vehicle.
The Enforcement Strategy: Deputies stated they are using multiple tools including radar, LiDAR, and trained personnel to reduce injury crashes, increase seatbelt use, and lower vehicle speeds to safer levels.
By The Numbers: The highest speed recorded in the shared images was 106 mph, with other vehicles clocked at 99 mph, 96 mph, 95 mph, and 91 mph.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.