The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is targeting drivers going well above the speed limit with laser technology that precisely measures vehicle speeds.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office shared images of their LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) speed detection equipment showing multiple vehicles traveling between 91 and 106 mph.

The speeds were captured during a recent nighttime enforcement operation

The equipment displays both speed and distance measurements for each vehicle

What’s Important: The sheriff’s office emphasized they are conducting “High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement” specifically targeting super-speeders using laser technology that measures one vehicle at a time with pinpoint accuracy.

How This Affects Real People: Excessive speeding increases the risk of fatal crashes on local roads, turning minor driving errors into potentially deadly accidents.

The Equipment: LiDAR technology uses laser beams to measure vehicle speeds with greater precision than traditional radar. The device displays both the speed and the distance to the target vehicle.

The Enforcement Strategy: Deputies stated they are using multiple tools including radar, LiDAR, and trained personnel to reduce injury crashes, increase seatbelt use, and lower vehicle speeds to safer levels.

By The Numbers: The highest speed recorded in the shared images was 106 mph, with other vehicles clocked at 99 mph, 96 mph, 95 mph, and 91 mph.