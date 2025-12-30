A driver died Monday morning after running a stop sign and hitting a tractor-trailer in Burke County.

What’s Happening: Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash at Highway 23 and Ben Hatcher Road around 5:20 a.m. on December 29.

According to law enforcement, a passenger vehicle traveling west on Ben Hatcher Road failed to stop at a posted stop sign and hit the side of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Highway 23.

What’s Important: The driver of the passenger vehicle died from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the driver’s name until family members are notified.