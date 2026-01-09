Listen to this post

A crash blocked the right lane on I-20 eastbound in Fulton County before the State Route 70 Fulton Industrial area, Georgia DOT said Friday afternoon. Georgia DOT later reported that all lanes were clear.

What’s Happening: Georgia DOT reported a right-lane blockage on I-20 E before SR 70 Fulton Industrial at mile marker 48.7 due to a crash.

The Impact: With rush hour often starting early on Fridays, a wreck at any point after noon can have ripples that impact commuters for the remainder of the day.