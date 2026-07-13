Georgians who drive between Atlanta and Savannah have until August 6 to weigh in on a state study exploring whether passenger rail could one day connect the two cities.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the early study phase of a potential passenger rail line between Atlanta and Savannah. The study will look at possible routes, infrastructure needs, station locations, and costs. No route has been chosen yet, but corridors that could include stops in Athens, Augusta, and Macon are under consideration.

By the Numbers: The study is funded by $10 million total — $8 million from the Federal Railroad Administration and $2 million from the state of Georgia.

The Timeline: Planning work, including an analysis of route options and early environmental review, is expected to wrap up by 2027. A full environmental impact study is set to begin in 2028. If the project moves forward, service could open as early as 2035.

What the service could look like: The study is exploring speeds of up to 125 mph. Survey questions have asked riders about one-way trip times ranging from 2.5 to 5 hours. Results from the public survey will help shape a plan covering what the service would look like, what infrastructure it would need, where stations would go, and what it would cost. The one way trip time by car stands at about 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Catch Up Quick: The last direct passenger rail service between Atlanta and Savannah ended in 1971. Georgia currently has more than 4,600 miles of active rail lines, the largest network in the Southeast, with connections to the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Midwest.

What This Means for You: A public survey is open now through August 6. Residents can share their travel preferences and opinions on the proposed rail line.

The Path Forward: Survey results and public comments will feed into a service development plan. Environmental planning is expected to follow in 2028.