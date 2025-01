Pedro Padilla Jr., a 74-year-old man from Stockbridge, died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while driving on I-185 at Williams Road in Muscogee County.

What Happened:

The Muscogee County Coroner says Padilla experienced a cardiac event.

His vehicle crashed but he suffered no injuries from the crash itself.

The cause of death was ruled natural.

Between the Lines: While the crash appeared concerning, the coroner clarified it did not contribute to his Padilla’s death.