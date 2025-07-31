A multi-vehicle crash on I-985 has created major delays for northbound travelers in Hall County, with traffic backed up for miles near the Friendship Road exit.

🚨 Why It Matters: The accident has blocked the left lane at mile marker 8, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes during the busy afternoon travel period. Drivers heading north through Hall County should expect significant delays.

🚦 Traffic Alert: The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) estimates the scene won’t be cleared until approximately 5:10 pm, affecting evening commutes throughout the area.

🚗 What We Know: According to GDOT reports, the crash involves multiple vehicles on I-985 northbound near State Route 347/Friendship Road. Traffic camera footage shows emergency vehicles on scene with traffic backed up in the northbound lanes.

🔍 Between The Lines: While officials haven’t released information about injuries or the cause of the crash, traffic cameras show emergency responders working at the scene with multiple vehicles pulled to the side of the interstate.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Transportation, Traffic cameras.