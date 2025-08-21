A two-car crash killed a young driver Tuesday night in West Cobb, police said. The wreck blocked part of Mars Hill Road.

What’s Happening: Cobb County police said a red 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a black 2014 Nissan Sentra entered the Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road intersection at the same time. Police said the front of the Chevrolet hit the left side of the Nissan. The Nissan moved to the shoulder and stopped there. The Chevrolet left the road, spun, and came to rest on the sidewalk and shoulder.

Police identified the Nissan driver as Kristen Royster, 21, of Powder Springs. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said they notified her family.

Police identified the Chevrolet driver as Temple Reed, 30, of Dallas. Police said Reed had visible injuries but declined medical care at the scene.

What It Means For You: If you saw the crash or have dashcam video from Mars Hill Road near Hadaway Road around 10:14 p.m. on Aug. 20, police say your tip could help them figure out what happened. Call 770-499-3987 and give case number 25054899.

Between The Lines: This account comes from a preliminary police report. Police often learn more after they review video and talk with witnesses.

Catch Up Quick:

Time and place: 10:14 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road in Cobb County.

Who to call: Cobb County Police, 770-499-3987. Refer to case #25054899.

The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.