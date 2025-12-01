Eleven people died in traffic crashes across Georgia during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What’s Happening: The deaths occurred during the 102-hour period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 30, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release. State troopers investigated six of the 11 deaths, while local police departments reported five.

What’s Important: This year’s death toll represents a significant drop from the 17 people killed during the same holiday period in 2024. The decline comes despite troopers investigating 498 crashes that resulted in 236 injuries across the state.

By The Numbers: State troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers made more than 23,000 traffic stops during the holiday period. Officers arrested 422 people for driving under the influence and issued 11,249 citations, including 6,202 for not wearing seatbelts, 226 for child restraint violations, and 680 for distracted driving. Troopers also issued 17,246 warnings.

Between The Lines: Local police departments in Albany, Atlanta, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, and Glynn County each reported one traffic death during the holiday period. The Georgia State Patrol noted these statistics are preliminary and could change as more information becomes available.

The Big Picture: Thanksgiving weekend consistently ranks among the deadliest travel periods on Georgia roads. Last year’s 17 deaths during the same 102-hour period marked an increase from 14 fatalities in 2023. This year’s lower number suggests enforcement efforts and driver awareness may be having an impact, though any holiday traffic death represents a preventable tragedy for Georgia families.

The Sources: Georgia State Patrol.