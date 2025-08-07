It all began when Lily Feltham, a TikTok creator known as @lizbullzofficial, claimed to own a “24-karat gold Labubu”—an obviously fake but hilariously exaggerated take on the collectible fuzzy toy craze. With imaginative skits, fake luxury reveals, and with deadpan skits featuring a metal detector, Grindr sounds, and mock-serious “proof” of her toy’s value, she parodied the absurdity of luxury toy culture. Viewers were enthralled.

The Meteoric Rise: Mid-2025

From June to early July 2025, her TikTok clips spread like wildfire. International fans—many of whom were not familiar with the Labubu toy trend—found her videos both surreal and captivating. Fan edits, remixes, and reaction videos poured in. Her golden Labubu became symbolic of absurd internet opulence.

During this time she became a subcultural icon. Some praised her for embracing campy luxury. Others were simply drawn in by the aesthetic extremes she embodied: a collision of toy culture, wealth flexing, and surreal visuals.

The Controversy: Late July 2025

However, her fame hit a turning point when she released a video showing off a new custom-made Labubu. This time it wasn’t spray-painted gold but instead the Labubu was smeared in black Sharpie and wrapped in a red bandana. This instantly drew backlash online, as many interpreted the design as resembling blackface and evoking offensive stereotypes, especially due to it being named after the YouTuber KSI—a Black British content creator—sparking accusations of racism and cultural insensitivity.

Outrage spread swiftly. While some defenders claimed she may not have understood the racial implications, the global internet community had little patience. Comment sections were flooded with accusations, and the clip was quickly taken down.

The tiktoker has issued an apology stating “In no way, shape or form did I intend for that video to be racist or against anyone”. She has returned to posting her regular content after the controversy which has upset people further.